WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION: Harvest Festival to return, in-person, this year. Plus – see how hybrid Summer Fest went

(WSB photo, October 2019)

Last weekend’s Summer Fest/Sidewalk Sale was the last hybrid event planned by the West Seattle Junction Association – looking ahead to Halloween season, WSJA tells WSB that the “full Harvest Festival” will be back. That means trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and other activities mingled with the Farmers’ Market in the street in the heart of The Junction (here’s our coverage of the last one in 2019) – and Halloween is on a Sunday this year! That said, the hybrid Summer Fest offered in-person and online fun – WSJA invites you to enjoy this online recap with photos and video, showing how it all unfolded. Between now and Harvest Fest, watch for Night Out on August 3, West Seattle Art Walk on August 12, Fall Clean on a TBA date, and the new Junction gift card – good in multiple businesses – available soon!