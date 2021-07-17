West Seattle Farmers Market: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor!

The West Seattle Farmers Market is joining the WSB sponsor team at the peak of its summer bounty. New WSB sponsors get to tell you about themselves – here’s what the market wants you to know:

Each Sunday the West Seattle Farmers Market offers fresh, local, and nutrient-dense produce and groceries for growing families. The West Seattle Farmers Market runs year-round, every Sunday, and focuses on food. Everything that is sold at markets is grown, raised, or produced in Washington. Each time you shop at the markets, you’re supporting the nonprofit that runs it, but more importantly small farmers and small businesses.

West Seattle Farmers Market simply has the best fresh produce. Oftentimes fruits and vegetables are picked less than 48 hours before the market. Buying directly from farmers allows you to ask about regenerative farming practices, treatment of soil, humane treatment of animals and their diets, and on and on. Buying directly from the source cuts out the middle man where things get a little muddy. Incorporating farmers’ markets into your weekly shopping habits is good for you, good for the economy, and great for planet earth. West Seattle Farmers Market also has an option to shop online! Folks can shop from their couch via the WhatsGood app and then pick up their orders on Sunday morning at the market.

The market is also a member of the West Seattle Junction Association! We also use the market as a supportive community space for nonprofits. COVID restrictions decreased these activities, but as markets get back to being allowed to operate at full capacity, we will have nonprofits scheduled inside the market footprint again. There’s more on our website about nonprofits, events, etc) and various charity efforts in cooperation with the WSJA – like a December coat drive and Toys For Tots event.

The West Seattle Farmers Market is open 10 am-2 pm every Sunday, year-round, on California Avenue SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

