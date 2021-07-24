WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning arson; more catalytic-converter theft

Three brief reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ARSON: A car fire early this morning in Admiral was arson, according to a preliminary police report, SPD says it was just before 5:30 am when “officers observed a car fire in the 2600 block of 42nd Ave SW. SFD responded. The victim was on scene. It appeared someone broke out a passenger window and set the vehicle on fire.”

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: In Gatewood, a Honda Element was left parked outside a home whose residents were away for a week. They just came back and discovered someone stole its catalytic converter while they were gone.

ATTEMPTED CC THEFT: Meantime, an attempted catalytic-converter theft was thwarted last night in Highland Park, This happened around 8 pm at 12th/Trenton: “Someone tried to cut off my catalytic converter; my wife yelled and they left quickly, in a white Dodge Durango with a black box with tools on the back.” The victim says the plate started with BKU (the full number/incident has been reported to police).