West Seattle Bridge meeting, Morgan Community Association, ‘Get Fit,’ more for the rest of your Wednesday:

Thanks to Laura for that photo of a duck family at Longfellow Creek. Here’s what’s up on land in the hours ahead:

HOCKEY & BURGERS: In celebration of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft today, the Dick’s Drive-In burger truck is visiting West Seattle Brewing in The Triangle (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW), 4-7 pm. (Any other venues with Kraken-related events for the occasion? Let us know and we’ll add to the list!)

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE MEETING: 5:30 pm online, SDOT invites you to an online meeting with bridge updates and Q&A (here’s how that will be handled). For participation/viewing info, go here.

‘ENORMOUS’ AT ADMIRAL THEATER, WITH Q&A: Seating starts at 6:30, screening at 7 pm for this one-time showing of the documentary “Enormous: The Gorge Story” at The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), with a special Q&A afterward – info’s in our preview.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online. Morgan Junction’s community council has its quarterly meeting – the agenda and participation info are in our calendar listing.

GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE INFO NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), learn about the return of Get Fit, West Seattle, a free couch-to-half-marathon training program that kicks off soon.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7:30 pm signup, 8:30 pm performances for the weekly open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)