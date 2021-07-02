WEST MARGINAL WAY: Here’s what SDOT told the West Seattle Transportation Coalition about collision, speed trends

SDOT West Marginal Way info by WestSeattleBlog

Still no decision on the West Marginal Way protected bicycle lane proposal. But for those interested in this major detour route, some data that might interest you, if you didn’t get to attend last week’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting. WSTC had asked SDOT about collision and speed data for West Marginal; SDOT’s Brad Topol presented the slide deck you see above (here’s the PDF version). As of last week’s meeting, no major-injury collisions had happened on the road this year, he noted. The big trouble spot, not surprisingly, is the Highland Park Way intersection; the number of collisions in that area has tripled since the bridge closure. And while there’s been some reduction in speed along West Marginal, according to the data, people are still driving over the (reduced) speed limit. As a result, Topol said without elaboration, they’re working on “other methods” for slowing West Marginal traffic. Video of the meeting will eventually be available on WSTC’s YouTube page; WSTC expects to keep meeting through the summer, fourth (corrected) Thursdays, 6:30 pm, online, so July 22nd is the next date. (Our other story from last week’s meeting is here.)