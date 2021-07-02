West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

WEST MARGINAL WAY: Here’s what SDOT told the West Seattle Transportation Coalition about collision, speed trends

July 2, 2021 1:36 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

SDOT West Marginal Way info by WestSeattleBlog

Still no decision on the West Marginal Way protected bicycle lane proposal. But for those interested in this major detour route, some data that might interest you, if you didn’t get to attend last week’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting. WSTC had asked SDOT about collision and speed data for West Marginal; SDOT’s Brad Topol presented the slide deck you see above (here’s the PDF version). As of last week’s meeting, no major-injury collisions had happened on the road this year, he noted. The big trouble spot, not surprisingly, is the Highland Park Way intersection; the number of collisions in that area has tripled since the bridge closure. And while there’s been some reduction in speed along West Marginal, according to the data, people are still driving over the (reduced) speed limit. As a result, Topol said without elaboration, they’re working on “other methods” for slowing West Marginal traffic. Video of the meeting will eventually be available on WSTC’s YouTube page; WSTC expects to keep meeting through the summer, fourth (corrected) Thursdays, 6:30 pm, online, so July 22nd is the next date. (Our other story from last week’s meeting is here.)

7 Replies to "WEST MARGINAL WAY: Here's what SDOT told the West Seattle Transportation Coalition about collision, speed trends"

  • Michael July 2, 2021 (5:08 pm)
    These numbers are all meaningless without controlling for the change in traffic volume.  How many more cars go through there in a day compared to when we had the bridge and pre-covid?  Am I missing something?

  • Flivver July 2, 2021 (5:30 pm)
    Speeds that i see are really within range of what people were driving before the speed limit drop. I’m betting that SDOT will spend a LOT of taxpayer money to “fix” the “problems” they have decided exist. Their “fixes” will be implemented just before the high bridge reopens.

  • Flivver July 2, 2021 (5:33 pm)
    WSB.  Did SDOT give any updates on how the high bridge has handled the weather? Also, did they give any construction timetable updates?? 

    • WSB July 2, 2021 (5:40 pm)
      I reported that the other day. No problems. No construction updates yet.

  • The Rog July 2, 2021 (5:54 pm)
    3 car fender bender at the stoplight just before the chelan. Heading west bound right lane…

  • mc99 July 2, 2021 (6:01 pm)
    Any thoughts on red light cameras at the Highland/Marginal Way intersection.   The number of people I see running the red lights there is astounding to me.  Yes, it is a long/large intersection, but there are cars which are clearly running the light.

  • JVP July 2, 2021 (6:22 pm)
    I’d rather see them focusing on reducing gridlock, which will reduce that big increase in rear-end collisions. But at this point we’re (hopefully) in a glide path toward bridge reopening, so hopefully they don’t waste a bunch of money in the name of political grandstanding. Hahahahahah! Oh man, I just busted out laughing after I saw what I wrote. 

