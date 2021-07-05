WEATHER, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Monday holiday notes

6:12 AM: Good morning, One more day in the holiday weekend, as today’s the official government observance of Independence Day. Today’s forecast calls for some clouds, some sun, potentially 80s.

TRAFFIC NOTE

The early-morning fire in downtown White Center is likely to still be affecting traffic on 16th SW south of Roxbury.

TRANSIT

Limited West Seattle Water Taxi service today

Sunday schedule for Metro

Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

469th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 25th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.