Thanks to Jennie Goldberg for the video from one of today’s spotlighted West Seattle events – Flutes in the Forest! She reports:

At least 40 people enjoyed the JBC Rose Trio at Schmitz Park today. Attached is a video clip of part of one piece from an hour of flute-trio music – Four Seasons by George Frederick McKay.

The trio plans another free concert in Schmitz Park this August or September.