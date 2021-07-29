ROAD-WORK UPDATE: No full closure of Delridge Way the next 3 days after all

Just in from SDOT – an update on the Delridge Way repaving/utilities/more project – NO full Delridge closure starting tomorrow after all:

Weekend street closure cancelled between SW Henderson St and SW Cambridge St. Upgrades are now scheduled for the weekdays.

At this location, we have changed the full closure on Delridge Way SW to a northbound lane closure only. We have updated our construction plans and will now maintain southbound access on Delridge Way SW during street upgrades. These upgrades will begin as early as Monday, August 2.

People traveling north along Delridge Way SW will detour to 16th Ave SW or 18th Ave SW while this work takes place. Please view the detour map for details. This detour will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days.

Thank you to the businesses and residents in the area for working with us and providing feedback while we planned this work. We appreciate your continued patience during construction.