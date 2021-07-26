TONIGHT: Planning the future of Seattle’s maritime/industrial lands

(Terminal 5 and vicinity, photographed by Long Bach Nguyen)

One major event of West Seattle significance is on the calendar for tonight: As previewed here earlier this month, it’s the next step in reviewing/updating Seattle’s policies regarding maritime and industrial lands. (See background on the process here.) West Seattle is home to a major stretch of those lands, from Terminal 5 and Harbor Island south along the Duwamish River. Before changing policies, the city has to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement; tonight, it’s having what’s called a “scoping meeting” as part of the process, to determine what should be studied regarding four alternatives (including “no action”) for proposed changes. Here are three concepts they’re looking at:

But first, the question is – what should be considered before changes are made – and should changes be made at all? Tonight’s online meeting is at 6 pm; the participation/viewing link is on this page. Whether or not you attend the meeting, once you’re ready to comment, you can do that by email at PCD_Industry_And_Maritime_Strategy@Seattle.gov by August 9th. You can also offer input via this survey, which includes maps and toplines on the potential alternatives.