SUMMER: Loop the ‘Lupe returns, with your best registration deal through Friday

Call this a summer of transition – some annual events returning this year, some not. Among those that are – Loop the ‘Lupe! Sign up through this Friday night and you’ll get the lowest registration prices. Here’s the announcement:

Loop the ‘Lupe, the only obstacle course race you’ll find in Seattle city limits, is back with in-person racing on August 29, 2021! With Washington state fully open, “The Loop” is an event for the entire family. “Outdoor events like this are just what the doctor ordered this summer when it comes to fun, safe, and healthy recreation,” says race organizer Brian Callanan. “Our race will be a breath of fresh air for anyone looking for a challenging course that’s family-friendly, too!”

Loop the ‘Lupe features seven exciting obstacles on a distance- certified 1K “loop” at Walt Hundley Playfield in West Seattle, which includes an agility course, a wall climb, a mud pit, and more. Participants finish five loops for the full 5K Obstacle Course race. A one-loop Youth Dash with obstacles is available for kids 8 and under (with adult supervision), and a no-obstacle 5K Run/Walk course has been provided for runners and walkers, too. For older participants (age 65+), Loop the ‘Lupe also features the “Senior Saunter,” a 100% flat, timed walk that is one of the most popular senior-focused races in Seattle. Loop the ‘Lupe will also have live music provided by the students of West Seattle School of Rock. Plus, participants can enjoy food, drinks, and a beer garden (age 21+) for additional purchase.

Proceeds raised from the event go toward the costs of social outreach work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, which operates a safe parking lot for homeless neighbors, coordinates voter registration and racial justice education, holds an annual Day of Service benefitting various organizations in the region, and much more. Through their partnership with the St. Vincent de Paul Conference, OLG supports food distribution and assistance for rent and utilities for low-income families. “We’re reaching out to help everyone in our community, regardless of their faith background,” says Parish Administrator Michelle Scheving. “Payments for rent assistance funding alone have jumped 71% in the past year, so we’re grateful for all our participants coming to the Loop, having a good time, and supporting a good cause.”