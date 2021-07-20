Special guest for Wednesday’s ‘Enormous: The Gorge Story’ event at Admiral Theater

Going to see “Enormous: The Gorge Story“ at West Seattle’s only moviehouse, the historic Admiral Theater, tomorrow night? We have word tonight that the one-night-only screening will have a special guest on hand for Q&A after the movie – Ken Kinnear, creator/developer of the Gorge Amphitheater, the Central Washington venue that’s the subject of the film. Showtime is 7 pm, but seating will start at 6:30 pm. If you haven’t heard about “Enormous,” here’s the trailer:

The Admiral explains that Ken Kinnear “is the CEO of Allies Entertainment, Inc., and developed and produced all concerts at the Gorge Ampitheater. He appears in the film.” He’s also written a book that comes out next month, and The Admiral plans to have him back for a signing and screening, no date yet. Back to Wednesday night – you can buy your ticket(s) in advance via The Admiral’s website.