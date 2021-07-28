SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Silver Muse, finally docked

The cruise ship that’s spent much of the past 2 weeks anchored off Manchester – in view from west-facing West Seattle – is finally docked downtown tonight, about to start its first official voyage of the season; Danny McMillin photographed Silver Muse as it sailed past Alki Point and into Elliott Bay today. It’s scheduled to leave Pier 66 at 7 pm Thursday on a 10-day round trip to Alaska. This year’s cruise season runs through late October; here’s the full schedule.