West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

68℉

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Cruise ships at anchor

July 16, 2021 9:21 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

9:21 AM: An unusual sight right now – cruise ships at anchor. Along with Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas in Elliott Bay, which we photographed last night, Silversea’s Silver Muse is anchored off Manchester, and that led to some reader emails this morning. Cruise ships are still in their testing phase before resuming paid-passenger cruises starting next week, and right now the regular berths in Seattle are already taken, so – as happens with cargo ships too – some are anchored in Coast Guard-administered spots. As we reported earlier this month, this year’s schedule has the first “revenue cruise” due in Monday.

9:52 AM: Thanks to Vlad Oustimovitch for sending this perspective of the Silver Muse off Manchester:

Along with the two at anchor, the three docked today are Nieuw Amsterdam and Majestic Princess at Pier 91, and Norwegian Encore at Pier 66.

Share This

11 Replies to "SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Cruise ships at anchor"

  • wscommuter July 16, 2021 (9:27 am)
    Reply

    And likewise, another cruise ship  is anchored over off Manchester – weird site.  

    • WSB July 16, 2021 (9:31 am)
      Reply

      That’s mentioned in the story. Haven’t gone downhill to try photographing it yet – just happened to photograph Ovation while we were on rounds looking at Alki/Harbor since it was unusual to see there too.

  • Auntie July 16, 2021 (10:21 am)
    Reply

    Tourists aren’t all that these ships bring to our area:Why would we allow cruise-ship waste of any kind in Salish Sea? | The Seattle Times

  • flimflam July 16, 2021 (11:13 am)
    Reply

    These giant floating sewage factories have no place in our waters.

  • SM July 16, 2021 (11:51 am)
    Reply

    Food waste, endless plastic, tons of garbage and overall unnecessary consumption – – kind of like a metropolitan area..like Seattle. If you don’t like it, don’t go on it. 

    • Kim July 16, 2021 (1:54 pm)
      Reply

      How about, if you don’t like it, you can protest! Join a campaign to educate the public about the cruise ships and the damage to the environment. Yeah—little guys against big corporation, but organizations like 350 Seattle are doing their best. 

      • WSB July 16, 2021 (2:05 pm)
        Reply

        Environmental advocates in fact have a media briefing on Monday, as does the port, after the first official cruise arrives.

  • anonyme July 16, 2021 (1:56 pm)
    Reply

    Agree with flimflam.  These are conspicuous and hideous examples of tacky overconsumption and waste.  The tired old argument of something being justifiable solely because it brings in MONEYMONEYMONEYMONEY needs to be retired.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.