(Texted image)

8:58 PM: Avoid the south end of Harbor Avenue SW for a while – SFD and SPD are in the 3000 block because of what’s reported as an RV fire on the northbound/westbound side of the street. Police are calling for an ambulance at the scene.

(Added: Texted video)

9:04 PM: The fire is declared “tapped” (out).

9:25 PM: SFD’s investigator is being sent to look into the cause. We’ll be checking on that and whether anyone indeed was injured.

9:42 PM: Texter says Harbor Avenue has reopened.