ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday notes, with weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast is for clouds and possible drizzle. Lynn Hall caught the clouds in this view of last night’s sunset:

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – SW Genesee closes again starting this morning west of Delridge, lasting through Sunday; southbound Delridge remains closed between Holden and Trenton. Here’s what else is happening.

West Marginal/Highland Park Way – As announced Wednesday, weekend work at this intersection starts very early Saturday morning and will last for multiple weekends. Work hours will be 4 am-1 pm; SDOT says lanes will NOT be reduced.

SW Alaska – More street repair planned on the westbound side, west of California, this weekend.

Roxbury repaving – Tree work could continue today in advance of repaving Roxbury between 24th and 25th starting next Monday.

TRANSIT

Buses are on their regular schedules – except for the Route 120 reroute because of the Delridge work. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries, regular schedule. Watch and @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

480th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.