ROAD-WORK REMINDER: Roxbury repaving this week

One more reminder that, as announced earlier this month, SW Roxbury will be repaved between 24th SW and 25th SW this week. SDOT and King County Road Services are partnering on the project, and plan to work Monday-Tuesday, 7 am-4 pm. The original alert says that “traffic will be reduced to one lane with crew members directing drivers.” Also: “For people walking, rolling, and biking in the area, sidewalk access will be maintained.” All of Roxbury was at one point scheduled for repaving as part of the Levy to Move Seattle, but then went on indefinite hold.