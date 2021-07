With fireworks-frightened pets on the run, the Fourth of July is usually a busy night for the WSB Lost/Found Pets page (now in its 14th year). So we’re publishing this quick reminder – if you lose or find a pet, please send info about it to us, including your contact # and a photo if available (description if not). westseattleblog@gmail.com, or text 206-293-6302. The listings are at westseattleblog.com/pets. Wishing a safe night for all!