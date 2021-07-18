Remembering Susan Dale Patterson, 1947-2021

Family and friends are remembering Susan Dale Patterson, a former West Seattle for resident. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

Susan Patterson was born and raised in Seattle by Dolores and Olin (Bill) Stafford. Sue learned to cook at a very young age and carried that love all her life. She always loved to cater parties and weddings and was always in demand. Her flair for decorating had everyone asking to have her do something for them.

She loved people and it shows in the amount of people that called her Momma Sue, Mom, or Nana. Everyone was adopted by her. Her first adopted kid, Rick Bredereck, has been in her life for over 50 years. You never left her house without a smile and full belly. Sue has lived in Onalaska since 1987 and has been Mrs. Clause since.

She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary most of her adult life. She has held most positions at the Unit, District and State levels. In 1999 she became the Department of Washington President. Her year was full of fun and service to the Veterans and their Families. Her next year she was the Department National Executive Committeeperson. She was always trying to help Veterans and their Families even after she left the American Legion Auxiliary. In 2013 she received the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Outstanding Service to Veterans Award from Governor Inslee. She also belonged to the Eight and Forty. The organization sponsors volunteer programs on the national, departmental, and local levels, focusing on children and the community. She was a mentor for so many women to help them grow. She was also a member of the New Beginnings Community Church in Salkum, WA.

She is survived by her husband James (Pat) Patterson, sons Damon (Darla) Patterson of Elk City, OK and Vernon (Patsy) Barlow of Onalaska, WA; daughters Dana Cox of Hollis, OK, Dena (Danny) Juarez of Hollis, OK, Bridget (Cindy) Barlow of Yelm, WA, and Rachel (Mike) Lea of Kelso, WA; and granddaughters Ashlyn (Roberto) Barlow of Lacey, WA and Lisa Liddell of Onalaska, WA and Shea (Austin) Peters of Lacey She has numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren in Oklahoma.

She is preceded by her mother, father, brother Ken Stafford, and grandson Nicholas Barnes.

Funeral and Celebration of Life were held July 10 in Salkum.