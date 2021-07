An unusual sight off Seacrest this morning. The photo and report are from Catie:

A floatplane touched down in Elliott Bay a little after 9 am today. Pulled into the rocks at Seacrest Cove (by the pier closest to Salty’s). The pilot jumped out and checked on the plane, then hopped back in and took off.

Floatplane – more formally, seaplane – takeoffs/landings are a much-more common sight on Lake Union, north of downtown.