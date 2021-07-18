Options for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to Sunday!

ROAD-CLOSURE REMINDERS: Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way is scheduled for 4 am-1 pm work again today (though it was clear Saturday by 11 am), with work scheduled to take place in the center lanes; westbound SW Alaska west of California SW is sxheduled for closure again today, as is southbound Delridge between SW Holden and SW Trenton.

CHURCHES: Many are still streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Pandemic restrictions have lifted – you can enter the market (which is a WSB sponsor) from anywhere along the way, and no more market-wide mask mandate (though individual booths may have their own rules), plus, no more taped-off perimeter, so you can now move around the market freely. You also can now eat and drink inside the market. Hours are still 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today providing the sunny forecast holds – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pools. Colman Pool is open noon-7 pm, not weather-dependent.

MAYORAL CANDIDATE: Meet Colleen Echohawk in The Junction for Q&A at noon at California/Alaska.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 3 pm at Lincoln Park, free.

