ONE WEEK AWAY: No neighborhood party? Spend ‘Night Out’ in The Junction

One week from tonight, it’s the return of Night Out. If you won’t be busy with a block/building party. the West Seattle Junction Association invites you to come spend the evening in “downtown West Seattle.” 6 pm-9 pm next Tuesday (August 3rd), The Junction welcomes you to a special evening, with food and drink specials among other things. (Look for a list here when it gets closer.) You’re also welcome to add to the festivities: “We welcome performances with instruments and tools ranging from acoustic instruments, performance art, odd instruments, puppets, bubbles to magicians.” (Sign up here!) P.S. No street closure planned in The Junction – on Night Out, that’s reserved for non-arterials.