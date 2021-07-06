NIGHT OUT: Block parties are back, August 3rd

In case you were wondering, Night Out officially makes its comeback this year. The night of block parties celebrating community safety and neighborhood collaboration will again be the first Tuesday in August – that’s August 3rd. Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner just sent word, including the RSVP link if you’re planning to close your non-arterial street for Night Out. You can contact her at jennifer.danner@seattle.gov if if interested in swag, crime-prevention handouts, or other materials for distribution at Night Out.