UPDATE: Man injured in West Seattle Junction hit-run collision

10:02 PM: Firefighters and police are at 45th and Glenn right now on the west side of The Junction, tending to an injured motorcyclist. Witnesses say he was the victim of a hit-run driver. Medics have told dispatch that the victim is a. 46-year-old man, conscious and alert, possibly with a fracture.

(Texted photo)

10:19 PM: The victim is being taken to the hospital.

10:27 PM: One neighbor who was at the scene says, “From talking to neighbors no one got a good look at the car but heard it dragging its bumper. Big props to a nurse practitioner neighbor who evaluated the hit motorcyclist before aid arrived.”

10:43 PM: Added a photo of the bike – technically a scooter rather than motorcycle.