UPDATE: Man injured in West Seattle Junction hit-run collision

July 13, 2021 10:02 pm
10:02 PM: Firefighters and police are at 45th and Glenn right now on the west side of The Junction, tending to an injured motorcyclist. Witnesses say he was the victim of a hit-run driver. Medics have told dispatch that the victim is a. 46-year-old man, conscious and alert, possibly with a fracture.

(Texted photo)

10:19 PM: The victim is being taken to the hospital.

10:27 PM: One neighbor who was at the scene says, “From talking to neighbors no one got a good look at the car but heard it dragging its bumper. Big props to a nurse practitioner neighbor who evaluated the hit motorcyclist before aid arrived.”

10:43 PM: Added a photo of the bike – technically a scooter rather than motorcycle.

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Man injured in West Seattle Junction hit-run collision"

  • Brian July 13, 2021 (10:14 pm)
    That’s such a dangerous intersection and cars fly along Glenn Way. People treat it like a freeway.  Hope the motorcyclist is okay

  • Alki resident July 13, 2021 (10:21 pm)
    This angers me to no end. I hope he’s ok. 

  • LAintheJunction July 13, 2021 (10:33 pm)
    It was a car vs moped crash, with the car speeding away afterward. I heard the crash and was outside and on the scene in about 30 seconds but the car was already gone. A neighbor who witnessed it said it was a blue 90s era sedan, and from the impact it should have significant visible damage. The moped rider was conscious and another neighbor who is a nurse practitioner stayed with him until the EMTs came. Word is that he’s going to be ok, with a possible broken ankle. It was a very scary situation. I hope they find the driver of the car.

    • WSB July 13, 2021 (10:35 pm)
      Small motorcycle. (It was dispatched as a motorcycle crash.) I have a photo from our person who was there. Scooter perhaps better term, although that’s been muddied with the standup kind. Looking up the brand…

      • LAintheJuncition July 13, 2021 (10:37 pm)
        Yes, scooter would be a better term – the motorized, seated kind. 

    • D Sorey July 13, 2021 (10:58 pm)
      Thank you for description of 90’s era blue seadan.  I also read, “bumper dragging” so if everyone reading/ following keeps eyes open we might be able to locate hit and run vehicle, or provide enough tips for SPD. -D

  • 22blades July 14, 2021 (5:56 am)
    Like Brian said above, please slow down. Speed equals less reaction time.

  • Carol July 14, 2021 (10:39 am)
    Wow…. June 28th a pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run in the Junction and also suffered a broken ankle.  Witnesses reported a different vehicle however.  I hope they can catch these drivers and throw the book at them.  I realize how frightening it must be to hit someone walking or on a scooter, but for Pete’s sake isn’t stopping to render aid and NOT leaving the scene of an accident the first thing one learns in driver’s ed?  And if the driver is scared, can’t they imagine how scared the person they hit must be?  

  • Alki resident July 14, 2021 (12:43 pm)
    I may have just located the car involved. I called police. Hopefully someone will update here if I got the right vehicle. 

