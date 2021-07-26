King County Public Health shuts down 5 food sellers at Alki

In our report on this month’s Alki Community Council meeting, we noted a Seattle Parks manager mentioning a problem with “illegal food vendors” at the beach. Some readers wondered why King County Public Health hadn’t done anything about that. Now the agency has, according to an announcement we just received:

A Public Health food inspector found 5 food establishments operating at Alki Beach in Seattle without a valid food establishment permit on Saturday, July 24th and were directed to immediately cease food and beverage services. These establishments include:

Botanas Locas closed July 24, 2021 at 12:20 pm

Chopped N Skewed closed July 24, 2021 at 1:55 pm

Marco Morales Stand closed July 24, 2021 at 1:55 pm

Nieves De Garrafa closed July 24, 2021 at 2:10 pm

Ivonne Pineda’s Stand closed July 24, 2021 at 2:40 pm

These establishments will be allowed to reopen once the person in charge of each business completes the 3-Step Plan Review process to secure a mobile food services permit (which also applies to food carts and stands) per the instructions online at kingcounty.gov/foodsafety/mobile