HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Seattle Parks says Alki Beach will close early for next 4 nights

July 2, 2021 2:26 pm
(WSB file photo)

Last week, the city announced a 9-month pilot program closing Golden Gardens, the Ballard beach park, at 10 pm, but nothing for Alki. Today – four days after a deadly shooting – an announcement that Alki will close early too, but only for the next four nights:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is implementing new temporary closing hours at Alki Beach Park (2665 Alki Ave. SW) beginning on Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5. The park will close daily at 10:00 p.m. (instead of 11:30 p.m.) and reopen as normal at 4:30 a.m.

This temporary closing time change, authorized by SMC 18.12.040, is intended to deter illegal use of fireworks and to help mitigate illegal activity at the park during the anticipated busy holiday weekend. Alki Beach Park has experienced an increase in public safety issues, including acts of violence, excessive noise violations, illegal fires, and unpermitted events.

SPR has already implemented several strategies to try to discourage illegal behaviors at Alki Beach Park:

· Public education: To clarify and publicize beach fire rules and other park rules, we are using our website and social media resources, sandwich-board signs at the park, and most recently, two large electronic reader-boards stating that fires are allowed in authorized firepits only, and the time by which fires must be extinguished. (Reader-board messaging may change to reflect updates.)

· Enhanced staffing: Five staff are on the beach nightly. They remind park users that fires can be in firepits only and must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m.; remind park users that amplified music is prohibited; pick up litter; clean and restock restrooms.

· Reduced hours for fires: Staff extinguish beach fires by 9:30 nightly.

· SPD coordination: We stay in close communication and strategize with SPD regarding efforts to enforce laws and prevent illegal behaviors.

Alki Beach Park will continue to allow beach fires over the holiday weekend in designated fire rings. All beach fires must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m. and all visitors will be asked to leave the park by 10 p.m. Please see beach fire rules here.

Alki Beach Park daily operating hours will return to 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. effective July 6, 2021.

8 Replies to "HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Seattle Parks says Alki Beach will close early for next 4 nights"

  • JTinWS July 2, 2021 (3:07 pm)
    This seems like a really good idea. I’m sad that that’s the case but after the shooting this week, it seems well worth it to send everyone home early before things get out of hand again.

  • meliisa July 2, 2021 (3:15 pm)
    Thank You.

  • Bob July 2, 2021 (3:22 pm)
    Great Plan…thank you.

  • 🤦‍♂️ July 2, 2021 (3:37 pm)
    It’s a good idea but it hasn’t been that effective in the past. The park’s people will need to call SPD and will officers be available? I hope I’m wrong but I don’t think people will follow rules around fire pits, closing time or fireworks unless there’s an officer in the face of each scofflaw threatening arrest.

  • Auntie July 2, 2021 (4:55 pm)
    Unfortunately, the recent tragic killing and injuries occurred after Alki was supposedly “closed.” The people who are there to cause trouble and break the law don’t care about the rules.

  • OnAlki July 2, 2021 (5:00 pm)
    They’ll all just return later or arrive far after closing. The shooting happened at midnight after the fires were allegedly out and the beach was closed. Fireworks will continue for weeks after this and will be the usual weekdays at 2 or 3am.There needs to be a regular patrol of more than a single police cruiser on the beach. I’ve seen motorcycles doing burnouts in front of police more than once now and the officer says they can’t do anything because there’s only one patrol car.

  • alki_2008 July 2, 2021 (5:48 pm)
    It’s great that an effort is being made, but I wouldn’t expect an earlier closing to make much of a difference.  The beach closed at 11:30pm before, but there would regularly be people and fires on the beach (not in firepits) at midnight, and fireworks going off at 1am.  Even on Monday night, when police were still on scene at the shooting site, there were fireworks set off around 55th. Alki Beach cannot be closed to access as easily as Golden Gardens, which has a single entry point for cars.

  • Boyzzzz July 2, 2021 (6:09 pm)
    It’s time to bring in more law enforcement. This area is out of control and we need more police to patrol the area. 

