Here’s what’s up on your West Seattle Sunday

(‘Bey’ the Bald Eagle and ‘friends,’ photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to Sunday!

ROAD-CLOSURE REMINDERS: SW Genesee west of Delridge Way and westbound SW Alaska west of California SW are scheduled to remain closed again today because of road work.

CHURCHES: Many are still streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

FUNDRAISER SALE FOR TRAILER-THEFT VICTIM: Margarita got her stolen food trailer back, but it was trashed. So she’s having a fundraising sale:

Anthropologie furniture, mamaRoo, Halo, couches, upholstered beds, tables, baby-girl clothes, plus-size to xsmall women’s clothes, brand-new shoes, camping equipment, watercraft equipment, antique lamps, tons of framed art. This is a fundraiser, everything priced below what I paid for them new. 46th and Lander in West Seattle. Sunday 9-6, Venmo or cash only. If you would like to contribute to my GoFundMe I would greatly appreciate it.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Changes started last week – you can enter the market from anywhere along the way, and no more market-wide mask mandate (though individual booths may have their own rules), plus, no more taped-off perimeter, soo you can now move around the market freely. You also can now eat and drink inside the market. Hours are still 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week.

‘TYPEWRITER POET’ SEAN PETRIE: He’s at the Farmers’ Market, typing poems, 10:30 am-1:30 pm, and then at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) at 2 pm.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pools.

DONATION DRIVE: Donations of food and men’s casual clothing are welcome at Alki UCC‘s monthly dropoff drive, 11 am-3 pm at 6115 SW Hinds – details in our preview.

WHITE CENTER POST-FIRE GATHERING: Noon at Greenbridge Plaza (9800 8th SW), a community gathering to grieve the losses suffered in last Monday’s arson. Details on our partner site White Center Now.

LOW TIDE: At 12:32 pm, the tide’s out to -2.1 feet, so Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out at Constellation (63rd/Beach) and Lincoln (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) parks, 11 am-1:30 pm.

LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: 1 pm at Bar-S Playfields (64th/Admiral), the West Seattle Little League 9/10/11 All-Stars play a district-tournament game.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Find out what’s new at the only city-funded tiny-house encampment in West Seattle, 2 pm online. Viewing/listening/participation info is in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Them with Cherry Tomato and Destin Mai, doors at 7 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

