HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Sidewalk Sale, day 1

The tables are out and the sales are on! First of two days for the West Seattle Junction Sidewalk Sale – which was the original big summer event in downtown West Seattle, long before Summer Fest (no street festival again this year due to pandemic uncertainty). More than two dozen businesses are participating:

Above are Keonii and Sam from Fleurt Collective (4536 California SW). Fleurt is a shop where you always can find home-enhancing items like plants – and across the street the Discovery Shop (4535 California SW) has tables full of them too:

Go inside the Discovery Shop – which benefits the American Cancer Society – and you’ll find half-off deals on other things, too. Further down the block, Pegasus Book Exchange (4553 California SW) has tables full of, of course, books:

On the southeast corner of California and Oregon, Stop ‘n’ Shop Thrift Store has appliances looking for a new home:

Those are just a few of the sights we saw shortly after it all began. The block south of SW Alaska has sellers too – we even noted a sidewalk table outside Bakery Nouveau. If you can’t get to The Junction today, the Sidewalk Sale continues Saturday – participants (including some pop-ups) are listed here.