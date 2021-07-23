HAPPENING NOW: Artist Night at Emerald Water Anglers

As previewed in our daily “what’s happening” list, Emerald Water Anglers in The Junction (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) is open this evening for some shopping, socializing, and a celebration of art. It’s the shop’s first event post-reopening, with many more to come, says proprietor Dave McCoy. If you haven’t been to the shop, it’s dedicated to outdoor gear, particularly for fly fishing.

They’re showcasing blown glass by Martin Gerdin and wood-cut prints by Matthew DeLorme.

DeLorme is also a professional guide for EWA and is working on new in-shop art.

Tonight’s event is on until 8 pm.