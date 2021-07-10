GARDENING: Need advice? Master Gardeners returning to West Seattle Farmers’ Market

(Bee in artichoke flower, photographed by Stewart L.)

Changes continue at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. Tomorrow, Master Gardeners return:

WSU Extension Master Gardeners will return to the West Seattle Farmers Market this Sunday, July 11.

We can help identify plants that you have in your garden, and the problems that may trouble them – bring along a photo on your phone or a sample flower or leaf.

And if you are new to gardening, we have lots of ideas to help get you started.

Master Gardener volunteers are trained para-professionals who will provide you with information that is RESEARCH-BASED and focused on environmentally friendly gardening practices.

You can also ask gardening questions via email at ask-a-mastergardener@live.com

More information about the Master Gardener Program can be found here.