West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

70℉

From White Center Now: Celebration of Life this Saturday for Tara Eckman Scott

July 13, 2021 7:49 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Obituaries | West Seattle news | White Center

On Monday, on our partner site White Center Now, we reported on the death of 51-year-old Tara Eckman Scott, proprietor of White Center’s Taradise Café. Since she lived in West Seattle and had previously worked at the long-gone, long-beloved Charlestown Café, some WSB readers suggested we report her passing here too. A memorial has been growing outside the Taradise, and tonight her family has announced a public celebration of life in the café parking lot for 4 pm Saturday (July 17th). The announcement also says they’re accepting donations (via Venmo) to keep the café going; as we noted in an earlier story on WCN, it has been closed for more than two weeks after a problem described as a basement flood.

Share This

6 Replies to "From <i>White Center Now</i>: Celebration of Life this Saturday for Tara Eckman Scott"

  • Amie Edmondson July 13, 2021 (8:54 pm)
    Reply

    My heart breaks for her and her family. I remember I loved seeing her and her sister when they worked up at me all makers and the Charleston café when my dad and I would come in all the time. Always huge smiles on their faces.

  • ITotallyAgreeWithYou July 13, 2021 (10:17 pm)
    Reply

    What a shock to hear. I’ve known her since her Charlestown Cafe days and she was always a bright light. My condolences to her family.

  • R0B0 July 14, 2021 (12:24 am)
    Reply

    We love White Center and Tara was a leader in it’s new evolution. She among a few paved the way for the new great business owners in WC armchair critics whatever. Most times we dropped in she was there and would greet us and chat when she had time. She built a great spot that welcomed all and the inclusive atmosphere made a place where I could meet and chat with  people of all kinds of races and backgrounds that I wouldn’t have access to in less equitable environments. We needed your smile for at least 30 more years in WC but glad you’ve found peace Tara. No surprise there’s not a photo I’ve ever seen where you’re not smiling huge and with kind eyes.

  • K July 14, 2021 (7:25 am)
    Reply

    Last time I saw Tara she was beaming about her 3 boys, and how proud she was of them.  Thoughts are with the boys and her family.

  • Michelle S July 14, 2021 (8:50 am)
    Reply

    All my Love and Prayers I love you guys I never met Tara, but I know the rest of the family and what I have heard about her I feel as if I knew her. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers!

  • helpermonkey July 14, 2021 (9:50 am)
    Reply

    Two things I will remember about Tara – her amazing smile (which she always wore), and her love for her sons. I don’t think we ever had a conversation where she wasn’t bragging about her sons, and she just lit up when she talked about them. My sincere condolences to her family – she was a bright light who will be missed. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.