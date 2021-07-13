On Monday, on our partner site White Center Now, we reported on the death of 51-year-old Tara Eckman Scott, proprietor of White Center’s Taradise Café. Since she lived in West Seattle and had previously worked at the long-gone, long-beloved Charlestown Café, some WSB readers suggested we report her passing here too. A memorial has been growing outside the Taradise, and tonight her family has announced a public celebration of life in the café parking lot for 4 pm Saturday (July 17th). The announcement also says they’re accepting donations (via Venmo) to keep the café going; as we noted in an earlier story on WCN, it has been closed for more than two weeks after a problem described as a basement flood.