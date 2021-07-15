FREE TRAINING: Get Fit West Seattle returns!

Ready to run? Next week, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) welcomes you to an in-person event to find out more about the next free Get Fit West Seattle program:

Join us for this informational meeting to learn more about the free couch-to-half-marathon training program that starts August 7th. We will be giving you a broad overview of the program and answering any questions you have. The plan will train you for a half marathon on November 28th, 2021.

We will provide you with the training schedule. This is a great way to build consistency and reach your goals by being accountable to others. Making running buddies is a worthwhile, life-changing endeavor.