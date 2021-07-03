West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

80℉

FOURTH OF JULY: Want to be part of a pop-up parade?

July 3, 2021 11:53 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

One more Independence Day event in The Junction – along with helping to place American flags along the heart of downtown West Seattle, you are also invited to be part of a “pop-up parade”! Here’s the invitation from the West Seattle Junction Association:

Meet us outside Cupcake Royale at the All Walk on Sunday, July 4th at 10 AM for a loop around the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (no more restrictions)! You’re encouraged to dress up, bring the kids, dogs, and your independent spirit! The Junction will provide hand-held flags to the first 50 people. You’ll see the expanded American Flags too, lining California Ave! Meet us Sunday and let’s celebrate SO MUCH!

Share This

No Replies to "FOURTH OF JULY: Want to be part of a pop-up parade?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.