FOURTH OF JULY: Want to be part of a pop-up parade?

One more Independence Day event in The Junction – along with helping to place American flags along the heart of downtown West Seattle, you are also invited to be part of a “pop-up parade”! Here’s the invitation from the West Seattle Junction Association:

Meet us outside Cupcake Royale at the All Walk on Sunday, July 4th at 10 AM for a loop around the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (no more restrictions)! You’re encouraged to dress up, bring the kids, dogs, and your independent spirit! The Junction will provide hand-held flags to the first 50 people. You’ll see the expanded American Flags too, lining California Ave! Meet us Sunday and let’s celebrate SO MUCH!