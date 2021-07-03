West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

63℉

FOLLOWUP: Police at Alki on second night of early closure

July 3, 2021 10:59 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

We don’t know how the first night of early Alki Beach Park closure went last night – except that no major incidents were reported – but tonight police are out in force. We drove the beach from 63rd/Alki to Seacrest and back between 9:55 and 10:20 pm, and saw groups of officers on foot, on bikes (photo above), and in vehicles. Some were staged at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. While the beach was still moderately busy at 10:15 pm, officers have since told dispatchers they’re “clearing the beach” now.

Seattle Parks announced Friday that Alki would be closed at 10 pm nightly through Monday, in hopes of deterring problems from violence to fireworks. Its northern counterpart Golden Gardens, meantime, is being closed at 10 pm nightly for nine months, also to tamp down on trouble..

Share This

5 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Police at Alki on second night of early closure"

  • Allie July 3, 2021 (11:26 pm)
    Reply

    Well fireworks are lighting the sky as we speak so… sadly the early closure won’t do much to deter the problem crowd(s) that comes much later. Tired of my house shaking. 

    • alki_2008 July 4, 2021 (12:47 am)
      Reply

      Yep.  Fireworks have been going up for the past hour. Clearing the beach doesn’t prevent people from coming back and setting off their noisemakers, which can lead to pets being spooked, dogs barking, and PTSD sufferers suffering. But it’s like this every year, and even on various nights throughout the year.

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy July 3, 2021 (11:35 pm)
    Reply

    In the summer I do think 10 is early to clear a beach. But with the context of how long it takes to clear folks. It seems late. I live somewhere that has noise problems year round (my coworkers can’t understand the background screams during my conference calls.  What’s sad is I don’t even notice them anymore).But what urban living quirks I experience are not even on the scale of Alki in the summer. 

  • Bill July 3, 2021 (11:49 pm)
    Reply

    Anything fun and positive going on at Alki this weekend? 

    • WSB July 3, 2021 (11:57 pm)
      Reply

      There were two positive events earlier today, as previewed. Then there was salsa dancing, didn’t know they’d started up again so that wasn’t on our calendar; they folded up at 10. Nothing on the calendar for tomorrow on Alki so far …

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.