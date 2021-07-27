FOLLOWUP: Here’s when Southwest Pool is expected to reopen, and other aquatic updates

The chlorine shortage continues to impact our operations but we are hopeful that we can make it through to the end of the summer without any further impacts to the public.

(WSB file photo)

Yesterday’s temporary closure of the Delridge wading pool reminded us that we hadn’t checked on the state of Seattle Parks aquatics for a while. So here’s what we found out, thanks to Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin:

WADING POOLS: The current curtailed schedules aren’t expected to change before season’s end – what you see now is what you get, for this year.

SWIMMING POOLS: Five are open citywide, including outdoor Colman Pool at Lincoln Park, but that closes in early September. So what’s the status of West Seattle’s indoor city-run pool, long-closed Southwest Pool? Schulkin says, “We anticipate opening Southwest Pool in September for drop-in swim, and adding lessons in October.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: Reopening the rest of the city’s pools, Schulkin stresses, “is all dependent on our ability to hire pool staff and lifeguards. We are actively recruiting and hiring.” Info on the openings, and how to apply, is here.