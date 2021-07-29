West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2021: Five days to make six decisions on your primary-election ballot

July 29, 2021 3:42 pm
(WSB photo – West Seattle Junction ballot dropbox)

If your ballot is still waiting to be marked and taken to a dropbox or mailbox – you have just five more days. Next Tuesday, August 3rd, is the deadline – 8 pm for dropboxes (3 in West Seattle), or early enough for mailboxes to be sure it’ll be postmarked that day. It’s not a long ballot – though some of the offices on it have long lists of candidates – 15 for Seattle Mayor (9 were at the West Seattle forum we moderated), 11 for citywide City Council Position 8, 7 for citywide City Council Position 9, 5 for King County Executive, 3 for Seattle City Attorney, and one ballot measure (King County Prop 1, “Best Starts for Kids”). That’s it for your primary ballot. Lost yours? Here’s how to get a replacement. Need to vote accessibly? Here’s how. Need to register? You can still do that in person up till Tuesday. Voted days ago? Track your ballot here.

