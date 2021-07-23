DELRIDGE PROJECT: See what’s closing, and reopening, soon

SDOT‘s weekly update on the repaving-and-more project preparing for the RapidRide H Line is complicated this week – some continuing closures, some new ones, some reopenings. First the good news:

REOPENINGS:

*Southbound Delridge between Holden and Thistle, “by Monday,” and with that, the following:

*Long-closed SW Thistle east of Delridge – the project team says, “The east side of SW Thistle St will reopen as soon as we are done with upgrades on Delridge Way SW between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St. The final upgrades and subsequent reopening of SW Thistle St are planned to happen by Monday.”

*SW Henderson east of Delridge – this too is expected to reopen by Monday

NEW CLOSURES:

*Once the aforementioned work is done and southbound Delridge reopens between Holden and Thistle, southbound Delridge then will close between Thistle and Henderson (24/7)

*SW Trenton will close east of Delridge once SW Thistle has reopened

*26th SW northbound, between SW Barton and SW Roxbury “soon” (this is King County work, no start date yet, more info expected next week)

*”For the weekends of July 30 – August 1 and August 6 – 8, all travel lanes on Delridge Way SW between SW Henderson St and SW Cambridge St will be closed to people driving and taking transit.”

The full weekly preview for the entire project zone is here.