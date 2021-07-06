COUNTDOWN: Big events ahead – West Seattle Art Walk, Sidewalk Sale, mayoral forum

Three big events ahead in the West Seattle Junction:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: This one is not just in The Junction but also beyond, from Alki to Arbor Heights! Thursday, starting at 5 pm, it’s the next Second Thursday Art Walk. No closed streets again this year (usually this would be Summer Fest Eve), but lots of fun to be had. See this quarter’s venue list above – not only places where you’ll find art, but also venues offering food and drink specials to Art Walk-ers. Check the Art Walk website tomorrow for this month’s full preview.

Then on Friday and Saturday – outdoor shopping!

SIDEWALK SALE: Long before there was Summer Fest (which WILL return next year!), there was the midsummer Sidewalk Sale – and this year it’s back, Friday and Saturday (July 9-10) – more than two dozen businesses are participating (and we’re told there’ll be some pop-ups too). Here’s the full preview.

And a reminder …

MAYORAL CANDIDATES’ FORUM: As previewed last night – Saturday at noon, WSB and the Junction Association are co-sponsoring the only pre-primary forum devoted entirely to West Seattle issues. We invited all 15 candidates to the forum at the Senior Center of West Seattle; nine have RSVP’d. Best way to watch is online, as we’ll be streaming to YouTube and social-media channels as well as here on WSB; limited in-person seating will be available for a few vaccinated spectators, first-come first-served (doors open at 11:30 and will close at 11:50).