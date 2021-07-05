West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

67℉

COUNTDOWN: 5 days until mayoral candidates’ West Seattle forum. Got a question?

July 5, 2021 8:21 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

checkbox.jpgNext week, the ballots go out and the voting begins for the August 3rd primary – including 15 candidates seeking to succeed Jenny Durkan as Seattle mayor. Dozens of organizations have hosted candidate forums on a variety of topics. This Saturday (July 10th) at noon, WSB and the West Seattle Junction Association will present the only pre-primary forum devoted entirely to West Seattle matters. We invited all 15 candidates; 9 accepted. We have roughed out a list of potential questions but are curious what’s on YOUR mind, so if you have a question to suggest – please email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com. The forum is an in-person event at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon); it’ll be streamed on multiple channels, including here on WSB, and we’ll also have a limited number of seats for those interested in being there – stand by for details on that in an update tomorrow.

Share This

1 Reply to "COUNTDOWN: 5 days until mayoral candidates' West Seattle forum. Got a question?"

  • Sunflower July 5, 2021 (8:47 pm)
    Reply

    Have a two part question for Echohawk, please. Would like to know her thoughts about fireworks and environmental and community related concerns around this, while also considering tribal rights and economy.

    Also, what will she do if elected to help urgently restore salmon and to help save the southern resident orcas from extinction?Thank you!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.