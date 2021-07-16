CONGRATULATIONS! Third West Seattle Little League All-Star team wins district title, going to state.

Thanks to Meg Bell with West Seattle Little League for another All-Star district-championship report – first the 12s, then the 11s, now the 10s:

Last night at Pacwest, WSLL 10s took District 7 with a 15-0 win over Renton All-Star Minors. Ian Busby pitched a no-hitter. All players up and down the lineup contributed with their bats and the defense was stellar, with a phenomenal (acrobatic) catch by Will Dunnigan. The WSLL 10s go into State undefeated. The 10s State tournament will be held in Centralia, starting July 24th at 10 am against District 12. The West Seattle Little League swept District 7 with wins by 10s, 11s, and 12s. WSLL 10s: Joshua Blau, Brooks Kalivoda, Will Dunnigan, Hudson Kirkland, Ari Straus, Thomas Marshall, Benny Guajardo, Lex Townsend, Griffin Reed, Harry King, Ian Busby, Rowan Borg, William Kraynek. Managers JJ Guajardo, Chris Kraynek, Sam Reed, and David Blau.

P.S. Reminder that WSLL is hosting sandlot-style informal baseball for any and all 8-to-12-year-olds tonight, as featured in our daily preview – just show up at Bar-S at 5:30 pm!