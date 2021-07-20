Celebration of Life for Dominic Madura this Friday at Alki

When the family of 27-year-old Dominic Madura shared this remembrance of him last year, they promised a memorial gathering once pandemic restrictions eased. It’s now planned for this Friday – here’s the announcement:

Please join us for a Memorial Service as we celebrate the life of Dominic Madura

Friday, July 23rd from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

At Alki Beach Park

We are so glad to finally be able to celebrate Dominic’s life. In honor of his birthday. we will be having an open-house style memorial, where folks can feel free to drop by, catch up, share a memory about Dominic, have a snack, and celebrate the ways he loved all of us while he was with us.

We will be hanging out at Alki (one of his favorite places). The shelter we have reserved is closest to the 62nd cross-street, across from Pegasus Pizza.