Calling all alumni of Tilden School: ‘Past, present, future’ celebration in August

Tilden School is celebrating its “past, present, and future” next month and wants to get the invitation out ASAP. Here’s the invitation:
Alums from Tilden School are planning an event to celebrate the past, present, and future of Tilden. Whitney Tjerandsen (beloved director and “rock” for many years — she always said that she could teach a rock to read!) and 4 other beloved teachers/staff are retiring this year. And they are passing the baton to the new director, Sarah Shearer, who is busy getting ready for fall.
Tilden School Celebration
Sunday, August 29, 3-6 pm
Group photo and celebration presentation at 4:30
Hiawatha Park [2700 California SW] — Family-friendly event
RSVP to omaravalerie@gmail.com
Tilden is an independent K-5 school just north of The Junction.
