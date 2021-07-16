Calling all alumni of Tilden School: ‘Past, present, future’ celebration in August

Tilden School is celebrating its “past, present, and future” next month and wants to get the invitation out ASAP. Here’s the invitation:

Alums from Tilden School are planning an event to celebrate the past, present, and future of Tilden. Whitney Tjerandsen (beloved director and “rock” for many years — she always said that she could teach a rock to read!) and 4 other beloved teachers/staff are retiring this year. And they are passing the baton to the new director, Sarah Shearer, who is busy getting ready for fall.

Tilden School Celebration

Sunday, August 29, 3-6 pm

Group photo and celebration presentation at 4:30

Hiawatha Park [2700 California SW] — Family-friendly event

RSVP to omaravalerie@gmail.com