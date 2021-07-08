BIZNOTES: Morgan Junction has Saturday sales too!

Saturday will be one BIG day of shopping around West Seattle. Not just The Junction’s Sidewalk Sale, but two Morgan Junction businesses have announced big plans too:

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: The annual Garage Sale Day at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) is back!

Saturday July 10th. 10 am – 6 pm. Seattle & Portland locations. CHEAP, CHEAP stuff, FREE stuff, INSANE deals. Lots of stuff we want GONE. No reasonable offer refused! First come, first serve. Line-up starts at 9 am. ONE DAY ONLY! Come grab a great deal!

Sneak peek here. (P.S. If you happen to be in Portland on Saturday, TRG’s address there is 1024 NW 19th.)

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS: The independent bookstore at 6040 California SW is having a sidewalk sale on Saturday and says that “customers will get to pick out 1 free book with every purchase.” Hours are 11 am-6 pm.