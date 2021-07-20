BIZNOTE: New Morgan Junction event space

We’ve reported before on the proprietors of Morgan Junction’s Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café taking over the space next door for extra seating. They even opened it as a cooling center during the recordbreaking heat wave. And now they’re offering it for rentals as an event space, something West Seattle’s been short on over the years, Here’s the announcement about the space they’re calling 6030:

Located at 6030 California Ave SW in West Seattle, this intimate and lovingly decorated space is available to rent for your next meeting, party, acoustic show, or get-together. The entire space is available after 5 pm on weekends and select weeknights, and some mornings too! Visit our website to check availability.

-vintage chairs for seating

-dimmable lighting

-hospitality station

-extra chairs available

-lots of natural light

-Sonos speaker for music

-street parking right in front

-wheelchair accessibility

Call Autumn with questions: 206-601-8663