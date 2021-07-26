BIZNOTE: Enjoy the view and more at Lake Washington Physical Therapy’s West Seattle open house

One of West Seattle’s newest businesses invites you to an open house Thursday night (July 29th). It should be a beautiful evening to enjoy the newest Lake Washington Physical Therapy (WSB sponsor) location at 1309 Harbor Avenue SW. Mark Bouma and Laura Bouma lead the first business located in what’s now called the Denali building, across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp.

Come and celebrate Lake Washington Physical Therapy’s newest location opening in West Seattle! Stop by and meet the Physical Therapists and staff for a tour of the gym and rooftop views! Raffle Prizes will be awarded such as apparel, accessories, and a free golf-swing analysis by Laura Bouma!

Food and beverages too. The open house is set for 6-8 pm Thursday.