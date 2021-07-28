West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Another big gift from HomeStreet Bank to InterConnection

July 28, 2021 11:52 pm
No Seafair hydroplane racing this year – but the Miss HomeStreet is in the area, celebrating the team’s success at the Columbia Cup. Tonight it was on display in a Tukwila parking lot, as HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) presented another big gift to the tech-reuse champions at InterConnection,

From left in our photo are InterConnection’s Abraham Diekhans-Mears and Mickey Pierce, with HomeStreet’s Bob Livingston. At a Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce event co-hosted by HomeStreet, the bank – which has a West Seattle branch at 4022 SW Alaska – gave InterConnection 50 laptops and $1,000. It’s the second big donation from HomeStreet to InterConnection this year. The nonprofit refurbishes computers to make them available at low cost to students and others who need tech access.

