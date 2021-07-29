BIZNOTE: 4 nights of celebration for 3-year anniversary at The Alley

(Photo courtesy The Alley)

Starting tonight, The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) has four nights of live music to celebrate its third anniversary. If you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement:

The Alley is celebrating our three-year anniversary with live music from July 29th through August 1st. The four-night anniversary event will feature local Seattle favorites with a different musician or group who will play each night from 8 pm to 10 pm. We encourage everyone to have fun and come dressed up in 1920s to 1940s speakeasy attire and enjoy a fun night of live music and prohibition cocktails! Dates – July 29 through August 1 Time – 8 pm to 10 pm each night Lineup –

Thursday, July 29 – Emma Caroline Baker

Friday, July 30 – Kimball and The Fugitives

Saturday, July 31 – Patrick Rifflin

Sunday, August 1 – The Triangular Jazztet

As noted here when The Alley opened in 2018, proprietor Jade Nguyen (center in the photo above) is the daughter of the longtime operators of Be’s Restaurant out front. (Be’s remains closed for remodeling.)