Baby/toddler in the family? West Seattle’s cooperative preschools have an invitation for you

If your family includes a baby and/or toddler, the South Seattle College Preschools in West Seattle would love to meet you – virtually – this Wednesday! Here’s the invitation:

SSC Cooperative Preschool and Parent Education Program invites you to learn more about preschool for your toddler and growing your own skills as a parent!

Do you have a little person in your life who will be under two as of 8/31/21? Come find out about our Infant (0-12 months) and Toddler (12-24 months) parent-child cooperative program! You’ll learn about the children’s program, the parent education & coaching component, hear from previous families, and have a chance to ask questions.

Choose from one of two sessions (9:30 or 10:30) for each age band by visiting our Eventbrite page here.