Alki Community Council, design review for Junction project, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Caspian Terns, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

DEMONSTRATION: Join Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden. Bring your own sign or borrow one.

PEACE PELOTON PARTY: 4-8 pm at West Seattle Brewing‘s beach location (2536 Alki SW), Peace Peloton hosts a bike-friendly party with barbecue and brews.

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 4448 CALIFORNIA SW: 5 pm online, the Southwest Design Review Board gets its first look at the 7-story, 96-apartment mixed-use proposal, as previewed here. Links for attending/commenting is here.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online, with an agenda including followup on last month’s shootings and discussion of other Alki issues. Details and attendance info are in our calendar listing.