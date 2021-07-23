About the camera at 59th/Alki

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

In case you also wondered about that temporary camera at 59th/Alki – it’s labeled as having been placed for an SDOT traffic study, but without elaboration on what’s being studied, so we asked. An SDOT spokesperson replied, “This camera on Alki Trail at 59th Ave SW is for the SDOT’s annual bike counting program, done at about 40 locations across the city and during the warm-weather months. More details about this type of count are available in our annual traffic reports on this webpage.” The most-recent report there, from 2020, cited a 2019 “average annual daily traffic” count for that spot as 340.