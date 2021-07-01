9208 20th SW Design Review and other West Seattle Thursday notes

(Photo by Machel Spence)

What’s happening in the hours ahead:

SOUND TRANSIT REALIGNMENT: Board members’ discussion continues at the Executive Committee meeting that is just getting under way (10:30 am-noon) – attendance information is on the agenda.

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, and Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice continues, 4-6 pm on the corners at 16th/Holden.

9208 20TH SW DESIGN REVIEW: The 77-apartment mixed-use building planned to replace a former auto shop (formerly at the address 9201 Delridge Way) goes to the Southwest Design Review Board tonight at 5 pm online. Our preview includes the design packet and attendance/commenting information.